Local Woman Selected for CMCF Leadership Award

ST. CLOUD – The Women’s Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has chosen local attorney and community leader Dorraine “Dorrie” Larison as the recipient of this year’s ATHENA Award.

The ATHENA Award is a lifetime achievement award recognizing exceptional women leaders who inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives.

Larison, a St. Cloud native, is a partner at law firm Lathrop GPM and has served in several leadership positions within the Minnesota State Bar Association. She has served on the law firm’s Pro Bono Committee for nearly 20 years and was instrumental in establishing the firm’s out-state Minnesota debtor/creditor clinics. In addition to pro bono work, Larison also supports a variety of organizations, including the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, the Stearns History Museum, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, and the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

The award ceremony will take place virtually via Zoom on September 29. For more information, visit the Central Minnesota Community Foundation’s website.