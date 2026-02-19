Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 19th, 2026

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, February 19th, 2026:

SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins. No morning pre-school
-- Paynesville Area. No morning pre-school.
-- ROCORI.  Spartan Spot and Kid Care are also 2 hours late.  No morning pre-school.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

