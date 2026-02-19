Weather Announcements for Thursday, February 19th, 2026
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, February 19th, 2026:
Get our free mobile app
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Eden Valley-Watkins. No morning pre-school
-- Paynesville Area. No morning pre-school.
-- ROCORI. Spartan Spot and Kid Care are also 2 hours late. No morning pre-school.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt