Local Hockey Players Selected In NAHL Draft

A trio of St. Cloud area hockey players were selected in the North American Hockey League draft on Tuesday afternoon. The NAHL is a Tier II junior hockey league.

Cathedral defenseman CJ Zins was taken by Springfield with the 42nd overall pick in the second round. Zins scored 18 points in 24 games with the Crusaders during the 2019-20 season.

Zins' Cathedral teammate Blake Perbix, who recently announced his commitment to Northern Michigan, was selected by the St. Cloud Norsemen in the eighth round with the 192nd overall pick.

Perbix tallied 27 goals and 47 assists in helping Cathedral to a third place finish in Class A during the 2019-20 season. He finished his high school career with 175 points in just 74 games.

St. Cloud boys hockey defenseman Sean Davidson was taken in the ninth round (231st overall) by the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Davidson charted 23 points (4 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games this season with St. Cloud while also appearing in 17 games with the Granite City Lumberjacks of the NA3HL, where he scored ten points.