Local Group Plowing Driveways for Vets Again this Winter

PlowingVets provides FREE residential snow removal for veterans, cops, firefighters, & first responders in the St. Cloud area. No gimmicks, no sales...just FREE. It's their way of giving back to those who protect us.

Armed with a crew of volunteers, equipment donated by local area businesses, and a fierce will to accomplish the mission, PlowingVets maintains a list of more than 60 driveways that we care for when it snows.

To help grow their mission, they plow commercial parking lots and apply 100% of the profit towards providing the free residential snow removal service to veterans, cops, firefighters, & first responders.

​WANT TO VOLUNTEER?

PlowingVets is always looking for more volunteers to join their team -- allowing them to expand the shrive they provide. If you'd like more info you can call 320-241-8236.

WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FREE RESIDENTIAL SERVICE?

Are you a veteran, cop, firefighter, or first responder in the St. Cloud area interested in taking advantage of the free service offered by PlowingVets? Call 320-241-8236.

INTERESTED IN COMMERCIAL SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE?

Contact PlowingVets today for a fair market quote on your commercial lot, and help them plow more residential driveways for free! Call 320-241-8236.

YOU COULD ADOPT A DRIVEWAY

Each time it snows, there is a cost to removing the snow...fuel, equipment, etc. PlowingVets is lucky to have sponsors that help by donating services and equipment to keep them going. Find out how you can help the cause by sponsoring the cost of a veteran's driveway, or donating equipment to help further their reach by calling 320-241-8236.

WANT TO DONATE TO THE CAUSE?

All donations received will go to covering the operating costs of the snow removal equipment, and any remaining funds will go towards growing my efforts to better serve our community. You can donate via the PlowingVets via their GoFundMe page HERE.