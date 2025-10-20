National Average Gas Price Drops To $2.98 This Week

National Average Gas Price Drops To $2.98 This Week

pumping gas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon nationally.  Gas Buddy says this is the earliest we've seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices.

OPEC deserves much of the credit for the downward trend, which has steadily raised oil production for much of the year.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99 per gallon.  Gas Buddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98.  Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon, averaging $2.84.  The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.59 per gallon.

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night

Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!)

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, News, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON