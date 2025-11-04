COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Members of the ROCORI FFA have brought home some hardware from the national convention. ROCORI FFA placed second for Milk Quality and Products at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The team began competing together in 2021. They won the state competition earlier this year to advance to the national convention. They competed against 40 other state associations, totaling more than 160 individuals.

ROCORI's team is made up of Loretta Belknap, Emily Christensen, Ella Lahr, and Bethany Posch. They are coached by Kathy Ratka. The team achieved a Gold rank and was announced as the second-place team in the nation. Ella Lahr placed first individually, and Loretta Belknap was 10th overall. With seven components as part of the contest, Lahr was second in Milk Defects.

The milk quality and products event helps students learn about milk quality, dairy products, and team decision-making. It covers milk production, composition, processing, marketing, and facility operations, focusing on safety and sanitation.

The ROCORI FFA Chapter was also recognized as a three-star chapter, the highest star ranking a chapter can achieve.