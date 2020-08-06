Local COVID-19 Cases Rise As Overall State Numbers Climb

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 867 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths Wednesday. That brings a statewide totals to over 58,000 people who have tested positive for the virus.

As a result there was also a spike in cases locally. Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 36 and Benton County had 2 cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is 319, with 153 in the ICU.

The state has completed over 1.1-million COVID-19 tests.