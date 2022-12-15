Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.

Wabash is an industrial manufacturer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, and liquid transportation systems. The funding will be used to expand their facility and buy new machinery. The $10.9 million project is expected to create 136 new jobs with an average wage of $17.54 per hour.

Wiha Tools, USA is a distributor of hand tools for industrial markets. Beginning in 2023, Wiha Tools will begin construction of a new US headquarters and distribution facility in Monticello. The proposed project is a $12.5 million, 75,000-square-foot facility that is expected to create 41 jobs at an average wage of $20.61 per hour.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says the funding is a win for central Minnesota.

We are working to make Minnesota the best place to grow or start a business – whether that be in Greater Minnesota or the Twin Cities Metro. Our economy is strong and growing, and we will continue to support businesses like these that are expanding and creating jobs right here in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Job Creation Fund helps businesses create and retain high-paying jobs throughout the state. Companies can receive up to $1 million to create or retain high-paying jobs or renovate facilities.