Lloyd Torrey Tobiassen, 86, Sartell

May 19, 1937 - April 16, 2024

Lloyd Torrey Tobiassen, age 86 of Sartell, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Lloyd was born May 19, 1937 to immigrant parents, Tobias and Lilly Tobiassen from Farsund, Norway, in Brooklyn, NY. After high school on Long Island, NY, he served in the U.S Air Force from 1956-1960. After discharge, he attended college at Waldorf in Forest City, IA and Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, TX. He then attended Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN and graduated on June 1, 1969. Lloyd’s internship was served at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kalispell, MT.

Lloyd married Carolyn J. Lindquist on August 5, 1967 in Merrill, WI. They enjoyed 57 years together and in 2017 celebrated their 50th anniversary in Merrill with family and friends. He served as pastor at Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake, WI and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany, MN. Lloyd also served in the Army Reserves as Chaplain for 22 years with one deployment. He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway St. Cloud Chapter, Rice American Legion Post #473, and Military Retired Officers Association.

Lloyd enjoyed reading, traveling, cruises, road trips, winters in Tucson, AZ, classical music, concerts, and feeding the birds. He was kind, generous, caring, considerate, helpful, and comforting to the elderly.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Sartell; sons, Matthew (Jami) Tobiassen of Vancouver, WA and Michael Tobiassen of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Shyla and Chase; three nieces; one nephew; and many first cousins in Norway. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Synnove Tobiassen; sister, Kirsten Riemann; and step-brothers, Harold and Einar Jolle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church or Luther Theological Seminary.