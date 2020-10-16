Lloyd Stanley Solorz, 87, St. Cloud

June 2, 1933 - October 14, 2020

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lloyd S. Solorz, age 87, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Sunday at the funeral home.

Lloyd Stanley Solorz was born June 2, 1933 in Little Falls to Tom & Mary (Gosiak) Solorz. He grew up on a farm and joined the Navy when he was 17. Lloyd served four years in the Navy, where he served on an aircraft carrier. Upon arriving home, he met and married the love of his life, Doreen Thomalla. Lloyd and Doreen married August 22, 1956 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Lloyd and Doreen both enjoyed camping and visiting with many friends and family. Lloyd never forgot his time serving in the Navy on an aircraft carrier, where he got his love for planes. He learned to fly and purchased an airplane. Lloyd and Doreen would enjoy going to fly-in breakfasts. They enjoyed their trips to Cancun, Mexico every year. Lloyd’s hobbies were many including riding motorcycle in his younger days, fishing, and gardening. Everyone will always remember what a good cook he was and his love for little kids.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Doreen; daughters and son, Cindy (Dave Yorek) Saldana-Yorek, Becky (Bill) Holker, Randy Solorz, and Kim Danell; grandchildren, George (Lisa) Saldana, Heidi (Brian) Pyka, Bobby (Kari) Saldana, Holly (Chase) Sosalla, Jesse Solorz, Justin Solorz, Cora Solorz, and Emily Danell; ten great grandchildren; and brother Tom (Shirley) Solorz. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Linda; son, Russel Solorz; grandson, Jesse Saldana; son-in-law, George Saldana; brothers, Jerry, Donny, and Dick Solorz; sister, Marcia Czech; and in-laws, Joseph & Sophie Thomalla.