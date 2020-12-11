Lloyd M. Liebelt, 95, Sauk Rapids

July 23, 1925 - December 9, 2020

Lloyd M. Liebelt, age 95 of Sauk Rapids died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Lloyd was born July 23, 1925 in Harvey, ND to Reinhold & Lydia (Schindler) Liebelt. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Lloyd married Naomi Walker on April 25, 1954 in Niles, CA. He worked at General Mills as a cake and cereal mixer. Lloyd lived in Minneapolis/St. Paul after the war, in California for 33 years, Valley City, ND after his retirement, Brigham City, UT, and Sauk Rapids since 2018. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Valley City VFW. Lloyd was a District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America in Lodi, CA for 11 years. His passion was playing the guitar, and occasionally golfing and fishing.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Sandra Belmain of Douglas City, CA, Cynthia Belmain of Rio Linda, CA, Jeanne Liebelt of St. Cloud, and James (Kimberlee) Liebelt of Saratoga Springs, UT; brothers and sister, Donald (Betty) of Spearfish, SD, Myron (Diane) of Lodi, CA, and Marlys Whiteside of San Jose, CA; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi; and sister, Beverly Gessele.