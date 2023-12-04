Lloyd Lucken, 86, Richmond

December 6, 1936 - December 2, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Lloyd Lucken age 86, who died Saturday at his home. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Lloyd was born on December 6, 1936, in Mahnomen, MN to Joseph and

Bertha (Willenbring) Lucken. He served two years in the U.S. Army. Lloyd married Fran Moser on September 29, 1962, in Assumption Church, Eden Valley. They made their home in Richmond where he farmed and later a career selling corn for Payco Seeds until his retirement. Lloyd enjoyed fishing with friends on almost all 10,000 lakes in Minnesota. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and an occasional card game.

He is survived by his wife, Fran; children, Tim (Mariann), Mike (Kirsten), Barb (Paul) Lindell, Mark (Julie); siblings, Bertha “Dickie” (Mike) Stodella, Jane Nesbitt, Vallerie Taylor, Louise Schwinghammer, Al (Florence), Clara Knettle; 9 grandchildren and 1-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Leo; and sister, Joann.