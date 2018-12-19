Lloyd K. Wolf, 91, Waite Park

December 1, 1927 – December 20, 2018

Lloyd Kenneth Wolf, age 91, Waite Park, MN, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Lloyd was born December 1, 1927 in Sauk Rapids, MN to John and Lillian (David) Wolf. He was a 1945 graduate of Sauk Rapids High School. Lloyd joined the United States Army on March 27, 1946. As a private in the army, Lloyd received a citation for “The Army Commendation Ribbon” for his performance as Theodolite Operator, Equipment Staff, Task Force Frigid during the period of September 1946 to February 1947 in Alaska. Corporal Wolf performed a particularly outstanding job on the construction of a sixty-foot steel tower used for taking tracer stereographs.

Through Lloyd’s determination to overcome all obstacles was the assignment completed. After the military, he worked as a heavy-duty machine operator building bridges and highways in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota for 35 years. Additionally, he built two apartment buildings in St. Cloud and added a third building later. Lloyd married Catherine Selina Dahl on March 31, 1951 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Lloyd retired in 1986. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church

When he wasn’t working, building or designing homes, Lloyd enjoyed throwing horseshoes. He pitched in local horseshoe leagues as well as pitching in 13 World Tournaments over the years. During the fall and winter months, Lloyd enjoyed bowling on various leagues. Playing cribbage and occasional golf were also enjoyable past-times.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Wolf of Waite Park, MN; son, Mark Wolf of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Lynn (Mark Wolfgram)Wolf of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Janice (Hank) Axt of Lino Lakes, MN; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Arthur, Carl, Elmer and Earl Wolf, and sister Elsie Fisher.