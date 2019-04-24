Lloyd H. Gerth, 95, Princeton

February 27, 1924 - April 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ Our Light North, Princeton for Lloyd H. Gerth, 95 of Princeton, who passed away on Tuesday at Heritage of Foley. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton. Friends and relatives may call after 9:00 a.m. at the church in Princeton on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Lloyd Herbert Gerth was born on February 27, 1924 in Princeton Township to Anton and Martha (Milbrandt) Gerth. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, in Europe, during World War II. Lloyd married Irene Weinhold and she passed away on January 7, 1965. Years later, he married Janice (Swanson) Fox. Lloyd always worked hard and had a strong work ethic. He worked as a school bus driver for 14 years and was a parts man for Odegard’s Garage and Princeton Auto. Even into his 80’s, he could be found walking and driving around town. Lloyd was a faithful member of Christ Our Light North in Princeton, and instilled a strong faith in his children. He was a member of the Princeton American Legion Woodcock Herbst Post 216 and the Princeton VFW Post 806. Lloyd showed his loyalty to his comrades throughout his life, marching in community parades, and raising and lowering the American Flag daily at Veterans Park. He will be remembered for his strong will and his dedication to his family. He had a great sense of humor and was always up for good conversation and great company.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Princeton; children, Roxanne Grow of St. Cloud, Suzan (Dave) Guse of Zimmerman, and Mike of Princeton; stepchildren, Wally (Karla) Fox of Princeton and Robin (Roy) Schmidt of Little Falls; sister, Joyce Rollay of Bloomington; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene; infant grandson, James Lloyd; son-in-law, Michael Grow; brother, Donald; and sisters, Irma Gerth and Jeanette Peetz.