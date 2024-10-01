Living Snow Fence Planned for Highway 23 Near Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is spending $1.3-million to create a living snow fence along Highway 23.

MnDOT will be installing 3.3 miles of living snow fence on the north side of Highway 23 between Paynesville and Hawick.

Prep work is underway this week through the end of the month with the removal of some vegetation, preliminary staking, and planting bed preparation.

Next spring, workers will plant the living snow fence with native vegetation to prevent snow drifts and icy road conditions.

Crews will be working in the right-of-way and traffic will not be impacted.

