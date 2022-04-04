Little Falls Woman Rescued From the Mississippi River

Little Falls Woman Rescued From the Mississippi River

(Photo: Morrison County Sheriff's Office)

PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman had to be rescued after she became stranded in the Mississippi River Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a report of a stranded kayaker about a mile south of Little Falls at around 4:00 p.m.

Authorities say 51-year-old Heidi Schmidt had fallen off her kayak and became stranded in the water between sheets of ice.

Rescue personnel from several agencies were able to get to Schmidt and bring her to shore. She was brought to the hospital in Little Falls before being transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

 

