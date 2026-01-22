LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- An exit ramp off Highway 10 in Little Falls will likely remain closed for months.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the westbound Highway 10 exit ramp to Haven Road/Morrison County Road 76 on the south end of Little Falls will remain closed until further notice.

The closure began last month after a semi-truck struck the bridge over Highway 10. It may extend into the late spring as warmer temperatures are needed to safely perform heat straightening on the damaged girders.

Motorists traveling westbound on Highway 10 should continue to the next exit at Highway 27 to access Little Falls.