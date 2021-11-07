UPDATE: Little Falls Man Killed in Semi Rollover

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A man died in a rollover crash in Eden Prairie on Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Valley View Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling potatoes was going south on 494 when it drifted into the right shoulder and then into the ditch.

Authorities say after entering the ditch the truck rolled over onto its roof. The driver, 58-year-old Mark Batters of Little Falls, died at the scene.

