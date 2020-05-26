Little Falls Man Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 90th Street and 110th Avenue, southwest of Little Falls.

Forty-year-old Gery Pietrowksi of Sauk Rapids was going south on 100th Avenue and 29-year-old Abraham Yorek of Little Falls was going east on 90th Street when they collided.

Yorek was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Pietrowski was not hurt.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.