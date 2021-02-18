Little Falls Man Hurt in Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in rural Morrison County.

The crash happened Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 183rd Street and 255th Avenue in Buh Township, about four miles north of Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Paul Okroi of Pierz was traveling north on 255th Avenue, and 57-year-old Sheila Oldakowski of Little Falls was traveling east on 183rd Street. Authorities say Okroi’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and hit Oldakowski’s vehicle in the intersection.

Oldakowski’s 61-year-old passenger, Thomas Bollig of Little Falls, was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance. His condition is unknown.