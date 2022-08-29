Little Falls Hosting Arts, Crafts, Antiques, Classic Cars, More

LITTLE FALLS -- The community of Little Falls is getting ready for a big weekend.

On Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th it's the 49th Annual Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair and the 10th annual Marketplace Fair.

Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Deb Boelz says in addition to those two events, you can check out some antiques.

The West Little Falls Antiques and Collectibles Fair also happens at the same time and is sponsored by the West Side Improvement Association. They bring in that antique vendor, they are staged in a park right along the river walking distance to everything else that is going on in Little Falls.

Also, there is an event that weekend out at the Morrison County Fairgrounds.

We have an Antique Car Show and Swap Meet sponsored by the Lone Eagle Auto Club. They even serve breakfast Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m. The main part of the car show is on Sunday, but Saturday is the swap meet.

Boelz says the crowd is estimated at about 125,000 people over the two days.

We have our downtown brick-and-mortar stores that do very well, our restaurants are busy, and our hotels are filled. We fill hotels from St. Cloud to Brainerd to Wadena to Grand Casino.

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair is billed as the largest event of its kind in an eight-state region. However, Boelz says that while they used to have about 1,000 vendors for the show, that number is down to about 600. She says they do have 95 new vendors for this year's show.

All events run Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 11th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.