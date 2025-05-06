Little Falls Awarded Large Grant For Road Construction Project
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town has received a large grant to help with a road improvement project.
Little Falls has been awarded a $1.38 million Surface Transportation Block Grant from the Central Minnesota Area Transportation Partnership as part of the Carbon Reduction Program. The grant money will be used to help construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 27 and 18th Street on the Northeast side of town.
The grant is capped, and the city is responsible for providing matching funds. The project is currently scheduled to start in 2027.
