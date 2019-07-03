West St. Cloud Intersection Closes Monday

ST. CLOUD -- A busy St. Cloud intersection will be closed until early September while road construction crews build a roundabout.

The intersection of Veteran's Drive and Stearns County Road 120 will close Monday and prompt traffic to detour around the work zone. The detour route will be via County Road 133 to Pinecone Road to County Road 120 to County Road 134 and back to Veterans Drive.

You are encouraged to find your own route or expect increased travel time.