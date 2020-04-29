Road Closure Starting for New Roundabout Intersection

WAITE PARK -- A busy road that connects Highway 23 and County Road 75 in Waite Park will close to through traffic starting Thursday.

The closure is along 28th Avenue South near Mills Fleet Farm. The street will be closed at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Stearns County Road 138 as work begins on a new roundabout.

A detour around the work zone will be in effect until the intersection reopens in early July. For a map of the detour and the best way to access local businesses, click here.