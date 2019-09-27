Open House Planned for Waite Park Intersection Improvements

WAITE PARK -- Public works officials with the city of Waite Park and Stearns County are inviting you to an open house on a proposed roundabout intersection planned for 2020.

Increased traffic volumes at the intersection of County Road 138 and 28th Avenue has led to a need for infrastructure improvements. The intersection, located near Traut Wells and Mills Fleet Farm, was studied for what type of improvements would be the best fit and engineers have determined it should be a roundabout intersection.

The open house will be Tuesday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. A brief presentation will be given at 5:45 and you'll have a chance to comment on the proposed layout and ask questions.

If you're unable to attend the open house, you can call the Stearns County Highway Department at (320) 255-6180 to offer comments.

