LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 22 in Meeker County. A GMC Sierra driven by 34-year-old Amelia Woolard of Litchfield was going north. A Jeep driven by 38-year-old James Bollin of Litchfield was going south.

Both drivers, as well as three passengers in Bollin's vehicle, were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.