Lisa K. Kalla, 56, Lynden Township

July 16, 1964 - February 5, 2021

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Lisa K. Kalla, age 56, of Lynden Township, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Friday, February 5th after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. A PRIVATE memorial service will be held immediately following. A live stream viewing of the funeral services will be available at the Clearwater American Legion Post 323 starting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. We encourage everyone to wear something orange in remembrance of Lisa.

She was born to William and Marion Patterson and was the youngest of five children. An alumni of Anoka High School she went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota. She spent her entire career in the foodservice industry working at Coborn’s, Gold‘N Plump, and Burke Corporation. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lisa. She loved spending time with family and friends at the cabin whether it be on a pontoon or a four-wheeler. Her sense of humor was evident, from telling jokes to finding the perfect, funny card. She loved good food, seeking out new restaurants while travelling, and was a devotee of the Food Network. Lisa’s smile lit up the room and her love of the color orange was renowned. All who knew Lisa will remember her for her genuine spirit, unfailing kindness, and her fun-loving humor.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Gary, and will be greatly missed by her two children, Peter and Molly. She was welcomed in Heaven by her Father, William Patterson. Also surviving Lisa are Mother, Marion Patterson, Siblings, Kim (Dave) Fey, Kathy Patterson (Peter Smith), Dave Patterson (Polly Roach), and Julie (Steve) McGrath. As well as In-Laws, Donald (Marlene) Kalla, Wayne Kalla, Lisa Kalla (David Pollard), Kenny (Lila) Kalla. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lisa’s name to METAvivor Metastatic Cancer Foundation or CentraCare Home Care and Hospice.