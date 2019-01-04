Lions Club Turns Annual Fundraiser into Charity for Local Girl

SARTELL -- The holidays may be over, but it’s not too late to make one more charitable donation.

For about the last ten years, the LeSauk Lions Club of Sartell has been picking up peoples' Christmas trees after the holidays.

Board member Mark Herron says this year they’ve decided to donate the money they raise to a nine-year-old girl in his neighborhood who is battling cancer.

She has a very rare and aggressive form of cancer, and it’s gonna require special treatment. I brought the idea to my club that we would maybe be able to tie in our Christmas tree pick up to Lucy’s cause. And then on top of that we also donated $250 to the family already, so we’re hoping to donate over $1000 to her.

Lucy has undergone four surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. This winter another woman in the neighborhood made and sold hundreds of cat and dog treats to raise money for the family.

On average the tree pick-up fundraiser brings in $700 or about 90 trees. Herron says the donation they ask for is small.

We ask for a $7 donation and a non-perishable food item. That non-perishable food item goes to the Sartell Compost and then they take that to the food bank.

The pick-up begins around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. All of the trees are taken to the Sartell Compost Site.

If you live in Sartell and would like to support Lucy and the Lesauk Lions by having your tree picked up, call Mark Herron at 320-267-4455.