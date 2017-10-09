Linus H. Burg, 81, Lake Henry

August 28, 1936 - October 7, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Linus H. Burg, age 81, of Lake Henry who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery with military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Catholic United Financial along with St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, St. Margaret’s Rosary Society will pray at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel -Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Linus was born on August 28, 1936 in St. Martin to Edward and Mary (Mohs) Burg. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Linus married Kathleen Meyer on September 7, 1959 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. He was a farmer and also grated the roads for Lake Henry Township for 33 years. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph’s, St. Margaret’s Rosary Society, the Lake Henry American Legion Post #612, and a Lake Henry Volunteer Fireman.

Linus enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino and especially spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathy; children, Dale of St. Cloud, Rick (Marian) of Lake Henry, Lori (Mark) Lieser of Paynesville, Sherry (Randy) Bertram of Spring Hill, Tami (Jeff) Funk of New Munich; grandchildren, Cody (Megan) Lieser, Grant Lieser, Amanda (Aaron) Thesing, Ashley (Fiancé Chris) Bertram, Tyler Bertram, Travis Bertram, Logan Funk, Taylor Funk , Eric Sand, Sam (Tara) Sand; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Hilary (Julie) Burg of Albany, Janette Burg of Richmond, Diane (Rich) Kollman of Mesa, AZ, Jim (Lynn) Burg of Cold Spring, Linda (Morris) Grossinger of Richmond, Barb Schlangen of Roscoe, Roger (Sherri) Burg of Cold Spring, Julitta Gill of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.