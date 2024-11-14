Lindsey Edmund Bleess, 67, Mahtomedi

August 19, 1957 - November 9, 2024

Lindsey E Bleess, age 67, of Mahtomedi, MN passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St Augusta, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, MN. Following the mass there will be a reception.

Lindsey was born on August 19, 1957, to Francis and Maurine (Mongeau) Bleess in Blue Earth, MN. He married Jody Bertzyk in 1982, in Las Vegas, NV. Lindsey was self-employed and worked as a carpenter.

Lindsey is survived by his children, Collin of Miami, FL, and Rachel (Ryan) Krachey of Mahtomedi, MN; siblings, Charlotte Sczepanski of Coon Rapids, MN, Chuck (Karen) Bleess of Winona, MN, Patrick (Shirley) Bleess of Omaha, NE, Ronald (Aletta) Bleess of Mankato, MN, Rich (Karen) Bleess of Battle Lake, MN, Rita Walker of Eagle Bend, MN, Gina Motzko of Clarissa, MN, Mark (Donna) Bleess of Long Prairie, MN, Joe (Linda) Bleess of Long Prairie, MN, Jerry (Sandy) Bleess of Long Prairie, MN, Frani (Dan) Carson of St Cloud, MN, Pete (Linda) Bleess of Browerville, MN, Rhonda (Otto) Ottomoeler of Clariss, MN, Ginger (Stan) Brichek of Browerville, MN, and Brian (Donna) Bleess of Catonsville, MD; and granddaughter, Annie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jody; parents; brothers, Nick and Mike, and sisters, Theresa Meyer and Connie Becker.