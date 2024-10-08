Linda Zins, 65, Osakis

February 13, 1959 - October 2, 2024

A memorial service will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Linda Zins, of Osakis who passed away October 2 at Alomere Health in Alexandria. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM.

Linda was born February 13, 1959 to Herbert and Jeanette (Kahlhamer) Keppers in Saint Paul. She graduated from High School in Onamia in 1977. In her young adult years, she lived in Starbuck, Hillman, Little Falls and Long Prairie working as a sales clerk at various businesses. In 2002 she began what became a 22-year career providing customers service at Fleet Supply in Sauk Centre.

As mother of five children, she was kept busy supporting them in their activities. She always found some time to shop for antiques. She was always on the lookout for agate rocks and could hardly pass up buying a new angel for her collection.

She was married to Richard Krueger for 19 Years. In 2012 she married Dan Zins. She enjoyed rural living near Lake Osakis where she could also do some fishing. More than anything though, Linda looked forward to time that she could spend with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother Jeanette (Keppers) Nier; husband Dan; her sons Brian (Beth) Keppers of Sobieski, Chris (Ashley) Keppers of Vinning, Michael Krueger of Sauk Centre; daughters Jennifer (Luke Ritter) Krueger of Long Prairie and Amanda (David Sura) Krueger of Vinning; her siblings, Russell Keppers of Finlayson, Barb (James) Souza of Enterprise, AL, David Keppers of Osseo, WI, Brenda (Bob)Vanark of Maple, WI, Robert (Cathy) Keppers of Long Prairie, Joe (Kay) Keppers of Madison, SD and Amelia (Ron) Zehowski of Flensberg.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister Diane Dombovy; grandchild Ashley Keppers and sister-in-law Tiana Keppers.