Linda Stefanson Smith, 82, St. Cloud

Linda Stefanson Smith, 82, died of cancer on September 30, 2022, at her home in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Linda was born September 8, 1940, to Hal and Freda (Einarson) Stefanson in Bottineau, North Dakota. The family moved to Fargo in 1944, living there until Hal took a job as an agriculturist with the U.S. State Department’s Point Four foreign aid program in 1954. The family was stationed in Kermanshah, Iran; Manila, Philippines; Tunis, Tunisia; and Rabat, Morocco.

Linda attended the North Dakota Agricultural College, the University of North Dakota, and the University of Iowa. She married Frederic Smith in 1965 in Iowa City. They raised their family in New Salem, North Dakota, before moving to Bismarck in 1991. After 52 years of marriage, Fred died in 2017.

She was an avid and accomplished cook, gardener, writer, and traveler. In retirement, she generously treated her family to vacation adventures in Iceland, Wales, Scotland, and India.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Samantha Smith, St. Cloud.; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sarah Smith, Hudson, Wisconsin.; her daughter and son-in-law, Winifred and Brian Anderson, St. Cloud; six grandchildren, Stefanson (Rebecca) Smith, Ellie Smith, Lou Smith, Lily Anderson, Will Anderson, and Joe Anderson; brother and sister-in-law Don and Margaret Stefanson, Sun City, Arizona and nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister, Shirley Morrow.

The interment will be in the Mountain Cemetery, Mountain, North Dakota, and will take place in the spring.