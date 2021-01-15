Linda (Stadtherr) Ley, 66, Sartell

March 16, 1954 - January 13, 2021

Linda (Stadtherr) Ley, of Sartell, died unexpectedly at the Saint Cloud Hospital on January 13th 2021 at the age of 66. Public visitation is from 10:00 am - 11:30 am on Saturday, January 23rd at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, MN. It will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 am.

Linda was born in Sauk Centre on March 16th, 1954. She attended Saint Francis High School in Little Falls and graduated from the College of Saint Scholastica with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked for 42 years as a medical technologist first at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, and then at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Linda and her husband Ray attended grade school together, met again as adults, and fell in love. They married on May 26th, 1990 and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last May.

She had many hobbies that brought her joy, including quilting, sewing, and singing as a member of the Worship Ensemble among others. She retired in 2018 and enjoyed having more time to gather with family and friends, volunteer at Saint Francis Xavier School, and watch daily Jeopardy. She was always ready to play games, especially a competitive game of Scrabble with Ray. She will forever be remembered for her kind and welcoming spirit, love of laughter, and thinking of others before herself.

Linda is survived by her husband Raymond Ley; her son Andrew Ley and fiancée Trista; her daughter Allison Ley and fiancé Kevin; siblings Ron (Jan) Stadtherr and Carol (Bob) Theisen; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Clara Stadtherr of Sauk Centre, and infant brother Kenneth.