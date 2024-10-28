Linda S. Jarboe, 65, Sauk Rapids

April 20, 1959 - October 24, 2024

attachment-linda Jarboe loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, November 8, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Linda S. Jarboe, age 65, who passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2024 and one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Linda was born April 20, 1959 in St. Cloud to Adolph and Martha (Schroden) Kirchner. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life and was employed by CentraCare in health information management for 22 years as well as Sam’s Club for 25 years in the bakery. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she took an active role in volunteering at the annual church bazaar in the book stand; a small part of her strong faith in the Catholic Religion. Linda enjoyed playing volleyball, dancing, and movies. Linda will always be remembered for her unwavering selflessness, generosity, genuine care for others, and her tremendous work ethic. Over the years she donated to multiple service organizations, churches, and charities, as well as regularly donating blood, volunteering, and giving life to others by being an organ donor.

Family was THE MOST important thing to Linda, she ALWAYS put EVERYONE else before herself, even if she didn’t know you. She had so many gifts, one of which was making you feel special and putting a smile on your face.

Linda is survived by her son, Adam Jarboe of Chisago City; siblings, Joyce Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Don (Sandy) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Diane (Bruce) Hultgren of St. James, Darlene Andert of St. James, John Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Ed (Kathy) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Marie (Kevin) Gerads of Rice, Barb (Loren) Mielke of Sauk Rapids, Roger (Diane) Kirchner of Sartell; and sister-in-law Barb Kirchner of Sauk Rapids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Martha Kirchner; brother, Daniel Kirchner; and niece, Amanda Roos.

Memorials are preferred to The Poor Clare Monastery.