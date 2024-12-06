Linda Lee Meier, 64, St. Cloud

May 4, 1960 - December 6, 2024

Linda Lee Meier, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6th at the age of 64. She was born on May 4, 1960, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Robert and Sharon Schoenrogge. Linda grew up in Sioux Falls alongside her siblings, David and Susan, where she developed a deep love for her family.

Linda attended Dakota Wesleyan University and pursued a career in nursing due to her calling to serve others. Linda’s journey took a new chapter when she met Bill Meier at freshman orientation at Dakota Wesleyan University in the fall of 1978. Their bond quickly blossomed into a lifelong love and partnership. The two were married on August 8th, 1981. They moved to Denver, Colorado where Bill graduated from seminary and Linda worked as a nurse at Swedish Medical Center. Following that, they raised a family moving to four United Methodist ministry settings in Minnesota. Linda’s nurturing spirit and compassionate heart made her not only an exceptional wife but also a dedicated and caring mother to Nicole, Aaron, and Sarah.

Linda loved to travel. Favorites were trips to the cabin on the North Shore and trips to South Dakota to see family- both of which she was able to do in the last month. Bill and Linda also made it to see England, France, Hawaii, and Belize together. On a special trip to Florida, she held her mom’s arms as they both braced the waves of the Atlantic.

Linda, alongside her brother and father, gracefully faced Spinocerebellar Ataxia. We knew she endured great pain but she would not let others see it. She was always gracious and attuned to others first. Although the how of living her life changed, her why never wavered. Linda loved fiercely and it was returned in kind. Linda and Bill set the example of true love. Bill has been her sole, dedicated and loving caregiver for over ten years and allowed her to live her life as full as possible.

Her grandsons wanted to tell others how they loved that Grandma would go to their baseball games and pick them up on Wednesdays but knew to keep the noise level down when Jeopardy came on. A special joy was to spend time with Maxine, her precious granddaughter.

Outside of her family, Linda loved animals (especially her Boomer and Kit-Tee), watching her favorite shows, and finding great joy in the small things. Her courage and thoughtfulness were a gift to everyone who had the privilege of loving her.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sharon Schoenrogge, brother, David Schoenrogge, and granddaughter, Anna Meier. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill, her children, Nicole (Tyson) Zitzow, Aaron (Kayla) Meier, Sarah (Shawn) Faber, her sister, Susan (Tim) Long, grandsons Cameron, Alec, and Jack Zitzow, granddaughter Maxine Meier, and many extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at First United Methodist Church in Sartell, with a visitation starting at 2pm and service at 3pm. Interment will take place in the Memorial Garden at First United Methodist Church sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation.