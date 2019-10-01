Linda L. Bergum, 71, Foley

February 20, 1948 – September 30, 2019

Linda Lou Bergum, age 71, Foley, MN, formerly of St. Paul, MN, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Foley Nursing Center, Foley, MN.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Linda was born February 20, 1948 in Litchfield, MN to Kenneth J. and Elizabeth A. (vonLoh) Inselman. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1966 and attended St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota. Linda was a member of St. Cloud VFW Post 4847Auxiliary, serving as state secretary in 1994 and 1997; a member of Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary serving as past president and past grand president; member of St. Paul North End Improvement Club, serving as treasurer; and member of St. Paul Lions Club. She also was involved in the St. Paul Rice Street Festival and St. Paul Winter Carnival (where her late husband was Prince of the Northwind in 1991). Linda also was a volunteer at various Veterans Administration facilities. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and cross stitch.

Survivors include her siblings, John (Joyce) Inselman of Steilacoom, WA; Jeanne Inselman of Minneapolis, MN; Kenette Faulkner of San Ramon, CA; and Jolene Sobania of Foley, MN; two nieces; three nephews; and seven great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lloyd on January 24, 2002, sister-in-law, Maria Insleman, brothers-in-law Larry Sobania and Tom Faulkner.