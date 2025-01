August 11, 1947 - January 16, 2025



Linda J. Kerr, age 77 of St. Cloud passed away suddenly on January 16, 2025 at St. Cloud Hospital.

Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth & Bernice (Hiler) Kerr and brother, Stephen Kerr.

Survived by daughters, Denise Haynes of St. Cloud and Christine Oakes of Hastings, brother, David Kerr of Oak Park, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will take place at a later date.