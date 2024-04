October 25, 1960 - April 8, 2024

Linda Dombovy, 63 year old resident of Foley, passed away unexpectedly at her home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville with Father Tom Olson officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held one prior to the service on Tuesday, April 23 at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.