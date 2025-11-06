August 24, 1949 – November 3, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Linda Leone Boesch, born on August 24, 1949, in Madelia, Minnesota, passed from this world after a battle with cancer, on November 3, 2025, surrounded by her children and loved ones in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 07, 2025, at 2pm at Benson Funeral Home with desserts to follow. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Linda’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by those she loved.

Linda was always up for a good laugh. Her husband, children, and grandchildren made sure she got plenty. She loved it when her kids came over, even though sometimes her husband and her would be the brunt of some of the jokes. That’s what made it fun!

She worked for Viking Foods as a bookkeeper and cashier in Alexandria, MN, for 20 years, but her most important job was her family.

On November 22, 1967, Linda married her high school sweetheart, Tom Boesch. He passed away in May of 2024, after 56 years of marriage together. With that union, they had three children together, Tamara, Timothy, and NaTausha.

Linda and her husband were avid civil war reenactors. They enjoyed reliving history. Some summers were spent out east visiting battlefields, and every other year they got together with her husband’s Air Force buddies and their wives.

She had several hobbies that she enjoyed. Linda was always up for a good game, whether it was cards around the kitchen table or board games with the grandkids. Those moments of fun and laughter were some of her favorites. She embroidered and cross-stitched quilts for her family. Linda also loved to read and was interested in many subjects. As her faith deepened, her love of reading grew more toward the Bible and daily devotionals. She looked forward to reuniting with her Lord and Savior.

Those who have passed before her are her husband, Tom, as well as her parents, Ellsworth and Irma Nelson, including her husband’s parents, Richard and Olinda Boesch; three brothers; three sisters; 9 brothers in law, and 5 sisters in law.

Left behind, but not forgotten are her three children, Tamara (Jared) Lund, Timothy (Paula) Boesch, and NaTausha (Donnie) Seest; along with nine grandchildren, Preston (Abbey) Lund, Ashley (Leslie) Ness, Anthony (Jennie) Lund, Stephanie (Joe) Jeffrey, Spencer (Kay) Gould, Taylor (Amy) Gould, BreAnna (Adam) Gaskill, MadeLynn Seest, and MacKenzie Seest; along with 19 great-grandchildren; and her faithful companions, her cats, Leona and Squiggy.