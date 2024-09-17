Linda A. Prescott, 83, Sartell and formerly of Sauk Rapids

August 15, 1941 - September 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Linda A. Prescott, age 83, of Sartell and formerly of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Linda was born August 15, 1941 in Bemidji to George and Bertha (Stolesmark) Brandt. She married Thomas Prescott on December 23, 1961 in Bemidji. Linda lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life and was a Secretary for SCSU, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Linda enjoyed spending time with her friends, doing aquatics at the YMCA, reading, knitting, cooking, baking and traveling with her husband, Tom and sister, Judy and her husband, Delbert. She had a great sense of humor and was independent and courageous with all the challenges in her life.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Sandra) of Sauk Rapids, Teresa (Scott) Janson of Sauk Rapids, Wayne (Melissa) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Austin (Cassidy), Brent, Madeleine and Walker; sister, Judy (Delbert) Stevens of Anoka. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tom on August 31, 2004.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.