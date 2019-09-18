Lightning Strikes Kimball Area Home

KIMBALL -- No one was hurt when lightning struck a Kimball area home early Wednesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 3:20 a.m. about a possible house fire in the 14,000 block of 93rd Avenue in Maine Prairie Township.

The residents, Charles Nystrom and Vickie Fosjord, were awakened by a loud boom outside. The couple told authorities they could smell smoke and believed the home was struck by lightning.

Fire crews arrived and did not find any fire, but did find a large hole in the home's siding where it appears a lightning bolt struck an electrical box.