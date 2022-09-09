Lightening Strike Believed to Cause St. Cloud Shed Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire early Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane in St. Cloud.

Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed contained multiple motorcycles, along with yard equipment.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. The shed and the contents inside were a total loss resulting in nearly $30,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's believe to have started from a lightening strike.