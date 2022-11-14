Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers also helped out with 67 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch, and three jackknifed semis.

For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation Website.