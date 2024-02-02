LifeLink Helicopter Sent to Stearns County Fall
LAKE GEORGE TWP (WJON News) - A LifeLink helicopter was called to assist in a workplace fall south of Sauk Centre on Thursday.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to an address on 378th Avenue in Lake George Township at 3:18 pm.
Bystanders reported a man had fallen off scaffolding while working on the side of a building. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Zimmerman of Brooten, was standing on wood scaffolding lifted in the air by a telehandler while attaching fascia near the top of a shed.
The 9-1-1 caller said that he fell about fifteen feet, sustaining head and facial injuries.
A LifeLink helicopter arrived on the scene and took Zimmerman to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
