Level-Three Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – A level-three sex offender is moving to the north side of St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say 45-year-old Demetrius Duncan is moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on July 20.

Duncan was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against an unknown, adult female victim. Duncan gained access to the victim by breaking into her home. Police say force and a weapon were used to gain compliance.

Authorities say Duncan has served his sentence and is no longer wanted by police.