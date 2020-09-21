Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving to the north side of St. Cloud.

Officials say Odelius was found guilty of engaging in sexual contact against two boys not known to him, including sexual touching. Odelius reportedly approached the boys while in a public place.

Odelius has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

The St. Cloud Police Department will hold a community notification meeting that will be posted online during the week of Sept. 28.