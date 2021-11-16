Level 3 Offender Moving To St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Police are notifying the community of a convicted sex offender who is moving to St. Cloud next week.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Dols will be moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on November 23rd.

Dols is a Level 3 offender with a history of sexual assault with an acquaintance while they were sleeping. Police say Dols has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

St. Cloud Police will be posting a community notification video on the city of St. Cloud's website on Monday.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to call the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4324.