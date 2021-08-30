Lester C. Zika, 85, Sauk Rapids

June 12, 1936 - August 29, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud for Lester C. Zika, age 85, who passed away Sunday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. John Fiscus will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 will pray at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Lester was born June 12, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Frank & Olga (Kiekow) Zika. He married Dorothy Pfefferle on June 10, 1961 at Peace United Church of Christ. Lester lived in Sauk Rapids all of his life and worked as a Bus Driver and Mechanic for Larson Bus Service for 26 years. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Lester enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, driving bus, attending auctions, watching TV, old-time music, and feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. He was strong willed, had a great work ethic, and was very proud of his children. Lester knew a lot of people and loved to visit with others.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughter, Leonard (fiancé, Marlo Wurzburger) of Sartell, Beverly (Brad) Palmquist of Rice, Richard (Joyce) of Sauk Rapids, and John (Maureen Hetue) of Madison, WI; brother and sister, Larry (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids and Esther (Bob) Ebnet of Sauk Rapids; and grandsons, Zachery, Alex and Samuel. Lester was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Leonard.