Becker — Leslie “Les” R. Plath, 69, passed away October 7, 2026.

Leslie was born May 7, 1957, in Litchfield to Warren and Bernice Plath. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1975 and earned a criminal justice degree from St. Cloud State University. He later received a safety consulting certification from Cambridge Community College and worked as a safety consultant in the public works industry until retirement.

Les enjoyed camping, traveling, canoeing and spending time outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with family, friends and his dogs.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Plath and Kristopher (Elle) Plath; siblings, Roger (Becky) Plath, Elaine Sievert and Virgil (Peggy) Plath; and grandchildren, Haiden, Owen, Gracie and Poppy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Leslie “Les” R. Plath obituary