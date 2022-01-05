LeRoy “Lee” S. Olson, 79, St. Cloud

October 16, 1942 – January 1, 2022

LeRoy “Lee” Stanley Olson, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud.

Due to COVID concerns a private funeral service will be held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be recorded and posted later on the Benson Funeral Home website. A public gathering to celebrate Lee’s life will be held in the summer.

Lee was born October 16, 1942 in Anoka, MN to Stanley R. and Catherine A. (Hein) Olson. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1959. On September 22, 1962 Lee was united in marriage to Carolyne “Carol” B. Scharber at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Anoka, MN. They made their home in Anoka for 3 years, Champlin for 20 years, Plymouth for 1 year, Maple Grove for 10 years, Albertville for 4 years, Brainerd for 1 year and have been residents of St. Cloud since 2001.

After graduation Lee was employed by The Viking Inn of Anoka for 3 years and then the Radisson Hotel in Minneapolis for 2 years. He then went to work for Federal Hoffman for 27 years. After leaving Federal Hoffman, Lee started his own commercial cleaning business. During that time he also owned and operated a dinner club, The Landing, in Champlin. Lee also set up and operated the restaurant at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, MN. Most recently he was employed by Automotive Parts Headquarters as a parts runner.

Lee, a “happy wanderer” enjoyed traveling and visiting the North Shore. He was an avid golfer, loved gardening, and enjoyed helping people with DIY projects. He also enjoyed coaching youth football. Lee loved and was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carol Olson of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Tammi (Troy) Getchell of St. Cloud, MN; son, Shawn (Danielle) Olson of Albertville, MN; brother, David (Lori) Olson of Walker, MN; nine grandchildren, Anna (Ryan) Anderson of Otsego, MN, Corey (Kelsye Gould) Getchell of Bozeman, MT, Nina (Wesley) Miller of Ft. Mill, SC, Sam (Mylie) Getchell of Richfield, MN, Taylor (Chelsey Arrowsmith) Olson of Albertville, MN, Brynn Olson of Albertville, MN, Micah Olson of Albertville, MN, Blake Olson of Albertville, MN and Lukas Olson of Albertville, MN; five great grandchildren, Phillip Anderson, Curtis Anderson, Margaret Anderson, Kai Ochimas, and Walter Miller; and nieces and nephews, Jim and Carol McNaughton of Monticello, MN; Larry and Laurie McNaughton of St. Cloud, MN; Nathan Gould of Rice, MN; and Nikki Gould of Rice, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Catherine McNaughton.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.